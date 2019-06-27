Transcript for Lawmaker allegedly used campaign funds for trysts

Good Wednesday morning thank you for joining us let's begin this half hour with new explosive claims against congressman Duncan Hunter prosecutors are accusing the California Republican of living a secret life. And illegally using campaign money to finance it. Hunter has already been charged for misusing campaign funds and as we hear from cure Phillips the new charges against civil. Focused on alleged affairs. Explosive new accusations against embattled California congressman Duncan Hunter. Federal prosecutors claiming he used campaign funds as a personal piggy bank to finance affairs with multiple congressional staffers and lobbyists alleging hunter used political donations to pay for alcohol and illicit getaway to Lake Tahoe. Golf outings and Cooper rides to carry out quote romantic liaisons. Hunter and his wife were indicted last August accused of conspiring to miss used 250000. Dollars of campaign funds. For a range of personal expenses including lavish vacations and plane tickets for Egbert. Their pet rabbit and hunter has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing at one point appearing to blame his wife. GM in my financial throughout my entire. Military career and that considered dollar gotten accomplished she was also that the campaign the campaign manager so. What do whatever she did on that that'll be that'll be looked at two I'm sure. But but I didn't do. Earlier this month hunter's wife pled guilty to one count of conspiracy. And agreed to work with prosecutors. Potentially setting the stage for her to testify against her husband later this year Kara Phillips ABC news.

