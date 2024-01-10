Lawmakers debate after Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at contempt hearing

Hunter Biden has said he would testify only in a public forum and has castigated the Republican-led probe as "illegitimate."

January 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live