Transcript for Lawmakers looking to impending Senate impeachment trial

To the other big story this morning the looming impeachment of president from now just days away Democrats looking ahead to the trial in the senate are hoping to hear from at least four key witnesses. Including former national security advisor John Bolton. Meanwhile one democratic congress who oppose this impeachment is now expected to jump ship. Can become a Republican ABC's and that's the locker Tara has the new. Good morning can offend our ally as the impeachment process in the house wraps up lawmakers are now turning their focus to the impending senate trial. Debating the terms for what will likely become the next partisan battleground. With the full house set to vote this week to impeach president John lawmakers in the senate are looking ahead to an all but certain set a trial. In a letter Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outlining his party's offer for what he calls a fair bipartisan process. Pushing for testimony from White House officials who have direct knowledge of what happened in Ukraine. Make Maldini John Bolton Michael Duffy and Robert Blair who all refused to participate in the house investigation. I am clearly made Obama and I'm not trying to hide the fact that I have just staying for. The accusations in the process I don't needy witnesses. Democrats slamming Republicans for saying they are in total coordination with the White House. And arguing senators are suppose to render impartial justice. I hope that the senators will insist. On getting the documents and hearing from the witnesses on making up their own mind. Meanwhile a group of freshman house Democrats are encouraging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to appoint independent congressman just a mosh as an impeachment manager. To help argued democrats' case in a study. Hoping the libertarian Bullock feels good broader portion of the public. Astra president job. He's venting about impeachment on Twitter calling Pelosi crazy and writing hurt east were falling out of her mouth during a press conference. A house vote is expected to be held on Wednesday impeachment is expected to pass along party lines but not all Democrats are on board there are some. Lawmakers who are running for reelection in trump districts who find themselves in a tricky position and he had at least one of them. Congressman Jesse and drew from New Jersey he's speaking out against impeachment TV been considering. Switching parties and that cost five of his staffers to resign Kenneth and Arlo Devlin a lot of politics at play here and as thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.