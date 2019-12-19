Transcript for Lawmakers make bipartisan deals

Finally today in the midst of this highly divisive time. A glimmer of hope for bipartisanship. There has been an extraordinary amount of compromise yes. Compromise taking place between Republicans and Democrats. This week here in Washington DC on a number of major legislative. Top priorities which you can see here we'll have a broad impact. On millions of Americans in our Ben Siegel our crack kill reporter has been on that case all week van. You've been covering impeachment and these bipartisan deals. Is this a pretty extraordinary stuff here to tell us some of the high points. I've been up on the hill for about five years and this is one of the most successful weeks in terms of bipartisan legislation. That I've ever seen just think about at the government is fully funded for the year. Which did not happen last year all twelve annual spending bills the raising the legal age to buy tobacco isn't that build a 21 there's a boost in military pay. Broad broad bipartisan agreement on many of these things passed in the spending bill. And also the house is just minutes away from voting on a rewrite of NAFTA the US MCA which both Democrats and Republicans including the president. Have put together and are both taking away as a major victory to their supporters so again one of the most productive. Bipartisan weeks I've seen appeared the last few years the irony of course as you mentioned this is also the week of impeachment and one of the most divisive divisive nice we've ever seen was. Just last night appeared to you have both sides getting something that they wanted Democrats getting millions of dollars for gun violence for search the president. It's a striking to me as well getting more than a billion dollars for the border wall ball things. Yeah that was one of the more fascinating subplots in this really busy crazy week up here. Democrats essentially after campaigning against the border wall after campaigning against the president's policies of the border. In putting eighteen elections they essentially. A step back instead that they would accept the status quo as part of this larger deal. They did not want to throw everything out. The deal here just because of this disagreement of course some Democrats were not happy about that. I spoke to walking cash from the top Democrat in the Hispanic caucus a number of progressives voted against that spending bill about the because of the immigration provisions. But that was just one point in a march much larger landscape of wins for both sides. The government will stay funded into next year we've gotten a defense budget we've got a space force approved some border wall money. On a number of other priorities to boot to Ben Siegel our crack capitol reporter think he's so much then offer that.

