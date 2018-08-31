Lawmakers present wreaths at John McCain's service

In accordance with the late senator's wishes, Democrats and Republicans placed the wreaths together.
3:04 | 08/31/18

Transcript for Lawmakers present wreaths at John McCain's service
We now expect senator Mitch McConnell and senator Chuck Schumer to both together and a sign of bipartisanship this is something that Senator McCain wanted to breaks protocol. He wanted them both to lay this wreath together. As a testament to to his fight. To sometimes compromise and work together in the senate. Senator Schumer of course also a very close friend to Senator McCain and now. House speaker Paul Ryan who also spoke. We'll deliver read from the house. We're Senator John McCain served two terms before he entered the senate. House Minority Leader Nancy blows who will also be joining. House speaker. And now representing the White House. Vice president Mike Pence. His wife Karen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

