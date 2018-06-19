Transcript for Lawmakers turned away from migrant detention center

When we went in there be. Public affairs specialist Lydia. Heart Hadley earning is dead at her bags. Without an indefinite period in which would have to notify them or we could be admitted in its request permission. And when I asked how much time do you require. As far as notice. Percy didn't really answer then she said we need at least 24 hours. I don't failed and suddenly come back tomorrow. Set out what it means is that would personally have to acknowledge. Requests and we would not accept the request and then we would have to communicate with these contract company that runs the facility. But that essentially when I ask what is it takes that long. To be able to allow us into the facility a public facility on that night. Dollars she said we just have to make sure the company runs it is it is prepared for you. We can solve this morning by the company that they are prepared for and that they they would welcome warmly that they would walk around. This is absolutely. Obstruction. And blocking and cover up. By president John secretary O'Neill and boosted resign because he advocated and is disqualified. But at a position of public. And they are trying to cover up and not let the American public see what's really going on here. You know better than telling news. We've got to kill reform. Two weeks at a time when children's lives. So there are obviously. Trying to cover up they don't want us to this is not a good reflection. All on the trumped administration. That it is just perpetuating. This policy. Of ripping children park. And they don't want to be held accountable they know they have done wrong they're starting to get this reminded every moment. And yet. They aren't embarrassed and dole wore us. Check on the cult expert and welfare of the children this is absolutely ridiculous. I am ashamed. Of this administration. That they are doing it.

