Transcript for Lawsuit reportedly filed in federal court against Georgia gubernatorial candidate

One other races that we've been watching really closely and that we will continue to watch closely throughout the evening is the governor's race in the state of Georgia. We've got Steve doesn't sunny ABC's Steve some who lives in the state of Georgia has been following this race very closely. Steve great to see you wouldn't what are you hearing at this early point in evening. Well there is a lot. Interest of course in this race a lot of excitement on both sides I think. A lot of fear too I'm seeing just been talking to different people. Fear that this is going to be a bad night. We're seeing some exit polling but it really doesn't give us and any indication on what's going to happen. It still appears that this race is going to be very close. I can tell you that both campaigns are preparing for the long haul I was on a call. With one of the campaigns this weekend where they were already preparing for what to do. In the event of a runoff they have their lawyers ready from the Abrams campaign. They're preparing to sue the state Sioux county east to extend. Four hours if if if if need be. So if it there's no indication so far this could be a long night but everyone is hoping for a surprise. From the in his camp has been that camp is. These sitting secretary of state and therefore it is a conflict of interest for him to oversee an election in which. He is the candidate. To see you should get a lot of support in this argument. Well there is one group that just filed a lawsuit in federal court I just saw a note about that a group filed a lawsuit in federal court. Demanding that he resigned because of this conflict of interest that they argued. On his side of course there's there's there's no problem with this he says that he's just enforcing the law. But there are going to be increasing calls for him to. One resign or be step away from the process if this doesn't end tonight. And moves to a runoff you're gonna hear people. I'll call for that with louder voices. President Jimmy Carter is one of those voices his calling for cap to step down. And when you look at history there there's precedent for this Karen Handel. Who is running for congress tonight when she ran for governor and was secretary of state she left the position. And so you know those calls are not coming out of thin air they may have good reason and and just to give you dance like one of the issues that could be in play here. The secretary of state has the ability to nullify or approved for example the length or duration of any early voting. In the runoff if that runoff happens that is incredible power and influence. On this election. Italy throughout the evening we really appreciate your reporting much more to come from you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.