-
Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey to campaign for Stacey Abrams in Georgia
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Texas Senate and Georgia governor's races
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Nov. 6, 1996
-
Now Playing: Health care a top issue in midterms
-
Now Playing: Utah's mayor widow: 'Fitting' that husband's remains returned to US on Election Day
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Nov. 7, 2012
-
Now Playing: DeSantis, Gillum battle for Florida governorship
-
Now Playing: Georgia gubernatorial election could come down to the wire
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Nov. 8, 1972
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Nov. 9, 2016
-
Now Playing: Election Day and the importance of a provisional ballot
-
Now Playing: Lines down the block
-
Now Playing: Election Day tips on how to vote for the first time
-
Now Playing: Dan Harris election night panel
-
Now Playing: Sean Hannity makes appearance at Trump rally
-
Now Playing: Women who run
-
Now Playing: Georgia woman waits nearly 5 hours to cast her ballot
-
Now Playing: Trump's effect on the midterm elections
-
Now Playing: Women's vote especially important in midterm elections
-
Now Playing: The Big Vote: What's on voters' minds this Election Day