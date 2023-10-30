Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Trump from ballot

A Colorado watchdog group filed a lawsuit claiming former President Donald Trump is ineligible to hold public office again due to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

October 30, 2023

