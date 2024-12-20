Starbucks striking worker: 'Many of us are struggling'

ABC News' Zohreen Shah reports from Burbank, California, on the escalating strikes that will continue until Dec. 24.

December 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live