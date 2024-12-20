Kangaroo remains on the loose in Texas after jumping fence

The 5-foot-tall kangaroo, named Rowdy, was last seen early Wednesday morning on Pyka Road near Interstate 10 in Austin County, according to the kangaroo's owner.

December 20, 2024

