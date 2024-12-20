How corporate investors are impacting the housing market

Reporters Rebecca Liebson and Teghan Simonton discuss the trend where large companies have amassed almost 27,000 homes in the Tampa Bay area, edging out typical home buyers.

December 20, 2024

