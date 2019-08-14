Transcript for Lead contamination in Newark's drinking water four times the federal standard

Another story that we are watching and involves the twenties when he field is what's going on in new work New Jersey right now there is a water crisis up there. And involves the former mayor of new work Cory Booker who happens to be running. For the White House we are joined right now on the phone by carrying he she is a reporter with the Newark Star Ledger Karen thank you for taking the time this afternoon to join us I know you've been working on this story. For the last several years so walk me through if you can because the headline on your ears site right now the moment. Music filtered water that was been brunch in new work. Apparently had four times the level of leg and what is going on right now. That's correct so what's alarming people at the state and federal level is that these filters which are supposed to be a short term solution to the lead in the water. Don't appear to be working two of street passage home for the problem and we haven't really small sample planet. The from the results that we've seen. There are surprising results can generally be filtered as opposed to a little over the lead. But when you run your fox that it run to the filter of dumpster and not the lead and comes out clean and that's not happening in at least Q com. Now so Cory Booker is out tweeting today at Karen that the federal government's is stepping needs to do something but they're also been questions raised. About what Cory Booker did and did not do during his time as mayor of network. Right so Booker to be clear haven't left the that he and two dozen thirteen and eleven leveled in Newark spike and when he seventeen. Could there were some issues with lead in the schools. About April when he sixteenth through the Booker is no longer mayor here blend of heat water district to have this high level of the contaminant in it. And Karen what do we know right now as far as the federal government's concern is they are the officials they're when he get there where they going to get more support. From the federal government what are you hearing from the two US. Senators from injures he's offices. EPA had not yet responded to calls from governor Merc. Calls from commissioner of environmental protection to step up and to help pay for them bottled water education. But they have put up about 70000. The cases of bottled waters so far. And the governor today said he knows that the EPA and federal government has out of their way and have it really put. Step up here. RA carrying. ABC's world news with David Muir.

