Transcript for Leader of al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen killed by US

The trump administration has confirmed that a top al-Qaeda leader has been killed in Yemen because team Al Greene he was the head of the terror group's branch and the Arabian Peninsula. A White House statement did not same way and he was killed. There's word this morning that a key witness from president trumps impeachment trial may soon be dismissed from the White House the president is reportedly planning to reach a sign that lieutenant colonel Alexander bitten and from the National Security Council. Big men who is a decorated Iraq War veteran testified that he was so alarmed by the president's phone call to Ukraine. That he reported his concerns to White House lawyers.

