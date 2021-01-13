Transcript for Leah Wright Rigueur discusses how to unite our country

Well for more on Missouri bring in Brent as universe American history professor playwright or a girl who's been with us. For throughout this and so many other things we you know we're living in times of extraordinary positive ordinary politics very it's kind of tall and frustrating their passing does it says sometimes we like isn't evident extraordinary politics. Are exhausting and traumatic. So we've heard a lot about what will unite or divide the country today. Well or as you look at history in the present situation. What do you think about that what could bring us together. Ploy I think the important thing to keep in mind here is that I'm not really sure why we're talking about calls for unity. In the face of insurrection. That's just wholly inappropriate in a moment where we're trying to process and bring to accountability. Ellis who would seek to undo 32 in order for us to even think about the possibility. A unity of reconciliation. Are moving forward there actually custody in trouble competing for what went wrong and historically what has gone wrong. So what we've seen in the past is that the moment where we come to get that the most as a nation. In the times when we've actually recognized. Me how our shortcomings. As a country and expanded democracy to be more inclusive for all including those people who are being marginalized who have been ostracized have been. Out. Citizenship. In the nation at large I think we have to put those things together. In order to be able to move on in a moment my. Bets and and Leah the senate historian noted that National Guard troops stayed overnight in the capital only twice before during World War II. And after the assassination. Of Martin Luther King Jr. so what does that say about the new threats that law enforcement is watching right now in just a general where. Are we are right now. You know I think about that story that IE on actually told that the earlier today where she's recounted how she and her staff. Back to her office and looked for the emergency button. And that systematically. Urgency and had been ripped out of congress people's office and it's. Act across you know would be appalled that congress across the cap it all. And to me that is out violent assault and it's an indication of the kind of violence. That was intended to be you know to meet her cheek against these individuals. So I think what we're seeing right now is finally a recognition of the seriousness. Of the issue at hand under the problematic at hand and you're part of problem with the cap correct that we saw is that no one hope they seriously. Nobody took it seriously when they heard calls for insurrection limit her calls to overthrow the government really hurt calls. To overthrow. You know congressional individuals because the results of the election were something that people didn't like. And so finally I think what we're beginning to see and it is an any knowledge meant. I'm just how serious and just how dangerous our current moment it's not their congress people. Who are saying who are afraid they're saying to do the right thing to do the moral thing to do ethical thing. Because of death threats that they've been receiving in the last week. And I think this is an indication that we are in a dark place in this nation and and yet. Be the guards sleeping on the floor overnight is just one example on one illustration. Of just how deep the hunt are we this moment is for us. And Leah so much of this president and presidency has been unprecedented which is part of the reason his supporters. Love him so much but now a big one is going to be hearing he is a one term president and the only one in history to ever be impeached twice what is this going to do. For Donald Trump's legacy. We'll his legacy is January sex it is the capital rights. But else think that his legacy is much bigger than that it's the trajectory outlet pass to January 6. It Charlottesville. Mean it's you know saying things like when the looting starts this shooting starts. It's this kind of constant and it's a good rested and angry training list of bison Nance. It really was in steel was the base. The trump presidency. That's his legacy. I think what what else is important your tube is the act. For a lot of people in this country. The reason why they were attracted to Donald Trump was not because at this idea winning so to speak in fact much of the trump presidency has been about losing. And being impeached twice is a great example. It was about being able to project these long held grievances. On to a figure Ku and we'll fight them and spoke to the right to when he says things like I love you were very special people or they're very fine people on both sides. This is what we're talking about. In trunk people could see a figure. I must say any you know almost a religious like her her around camp. And say this is someone who speaks to my credence. And so at some much longer history that has been perpetuating within this country great this is that this is directly connect. Two ideas. You know inequality. And racism and white supremacy. So we're seeing here is just an exemplary example at this and that's going to be tribes legacy.

