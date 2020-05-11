Transcript for The legal battles plaguing the election

Which now to the late flurry of legal challenges by the trump camp today and to help us break it all down bring an ABC news contributor Kate Shaw and Michael Waldman president of the Brennan center for justice and why you. School wall thanks so much for joining us so ABC news has projected that by then we'll win Michigan but the trump campaign is now challenging that State's and vote counting process are we likely to see any movement there. Thank Kate we'll start with you. You know I so far Olympia I don't think we're we're likely to see much I traction from the Michigan challenge so. I essentially the current campaign seems to be complaining about the wave their representatives were given access to observing the vote can't counting procedures in Michigan. They've made a similar allegation about the state of Pennsylvania. Officials in both states have insisted that they have been remarkably transparent about granting access. To their counting procedures in Pennsylvania at least some of those counts for even live streamed for anyone to observe. So right now all we have are allegations. I haven't seen anything to suggest that those allegations because of course anyone can make a claim an anyone can file a lawsuit. But I haven't seen anything to suggest that those are likely. To get much traction and certainly nothing that would throw into question the result in say a state like Michigan and Michael do you agree with Kate. I do agree with Kate get the trump campaigns lawsuits are huffing and puffing and the can be seen in police in some measure to be designed to look like they're doing something. Hum filing a lawsuit to demand that you can send your observer to look at something happening that's live stream does not rise to the level of you know. Clarence Darrow. Or something like that there are other cases that I have dubious legal theories that are wider in their potential in. And trumpet and has also asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the Pennsylvania mail ballot deadline extension do you think of the court now the conservative majority is likely to intervene and if they do. How might they rule. And Kate would answer to you. Also remember that the court with a conservative majority already twice actually has been asked to intervene in desk at Pennsylvania vote you know not that they have not question of whether ballots that arrive. Between Tuesday and Friday of this week you will still be counted so that's again votes cast by Tuesday but that might not arrive until Friday. And the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court held that those were valid votes and it would be counted. And this that the US Supreme Court twice refused to disturb that finding and again there was already a 53 conservative majority on the court that declined to intervene. But of course you read Wendy that we now having ninth member of the court I'm and another conservative member justice any Connie Barrett and that does potentially change the calculus so. I think it you know it's no surprise of the trunk campaign today tried it has asked to intervene in that suit because it's actually still pending before the Supreme Court. And some of the justices have suggested that they might be open to revisiting the question. Asked her you know war or while the counting is ongoing and so Pennsylvania officials have actually segregated those ballots. That have arrived today are that we'll continue to arrive until Friday. But my instinct is that. It's very unlikely that you would find five votes which is what it takes to basically throw out ballots that were cast by voters who relied in good feet on what the State Supreme Court told them. Which is at their votes would be counted so I'm just not sure you can count to five on that. And as Michael says that section one of the broader I'd challenge is that we've seen so far the rest of the losses we've seen and there are quite a few. They have either been filed or at least threatened seem to be kind of nibbling around the edges of some of these counting procedures. But don't actually go to kind of the core of feed you know integrity of the count in any state. And Michael we ask Kate this question earlier are there any legal challenges that you think could impact the results of this election at this point. Well that that's exactly the right question. In in Pennsylvania of course is that Kate says the voters didn't only rely in the State's Supreme Court very effectively relied on the US Supreme Court. Allowing it to continue twice. Even if it's in the highly unlikely. A situation that the Supreme Court ruled. On this legal theory and and stop the counting of those ballots. Did a number of absentee ballots in Pennsylvania that are still being counted it is so large. That it's not clear that that would necessarily affect the result. That's the thing is that he's the reason we have always absentee ballots is because we are in the middle of a pandemic. And it's quite an extraordinary thing that we have the highest voter turnout since 19100. It seems pretty clear to me that. Judges will not be deciding this election in all likelihood courts will not in all likelihood be deciding this election. The voters already decided that we're just finding out. How they decide if it. And even before Election Day this was the most litigated election in our history with different signs filing suits do you think the biting camp would be bringing the same kind of challenges if the tables were turned today and Kate we'll start you. You know Lindsay I don't you know that that the preelection challenges and now these post election challenges have a very particular flavor. I'm and that is largely an attempt to disenfranchise voters at the trump campaign. Believes it will be bind and voters you know there's an op Ed that ran in the Washington Post just a couple of days before the election by top GOP election lawyer Ben Ginsberg. So not a democratic political operative this is really the top lawyer on the Republican side of Fianna blast nearly half century. And he described the cut but from campaign's strategy is basically a multimillion dollar effort to disenfranchise. Voters. And I think that's a fair description of a lot of the lawsuits. Essentially trying to find and target populations. That's it from campaign believes will be unfavorable in the votes they cast to the president's reelection prospects and to try to make it difficult for those individuals to cast their votes. And I just don't think that that's something I can imagine a democratic candidate Joseph Biden or frankly any other. Doing in part because each party understand the political coalition very differently I think Democrats believe they will do well. At the polls if more people vote and Republicans at least in your point funny seem to hold the opposite view and so it's hard for me to see if the tables were turned in terms of where it's sort of who was up and who was down it's hard for me to see the Biden campaign engaging in this kind of litigation strategy. Michael same sentiment. Yes you know at the beginning of the pandemic remember that president trump. Said out loud what he really wasn't supposed to say it was a deviations from the script. He said that when he was really worried about was the level of voting and he said it would be levels of voting so high that Republicans would never win. And then he remembered that that wasn't what he was supposed to say in the exit suddenly piously said he was terribly worried about voter fraud in the great. Risks of voter fraud. It did Democrats filed quite a bit of litigation before. The election but they were pretty overwhelmingly efforts to get it to be easier for people to vote. It just happens to be the case right now with that. Approached at a kind of pandemic really was better eyesight for democracy and for making it so that people could actually have their voices heard this rather. Extraordinary circumstance. Kate shy and Michael Waldman we thank you both so much for your time appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.