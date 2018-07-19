President Trump, Putin meet in Finland President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Monday for a summit on neutral ground in Helsinki, Finland.

Helsinki Summit: President Trump and Vladimir Putin meet President Trump is blaming the U.S. for a bad relationship with Russia ahead of his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. ABC News' Molly Hunter reports.

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki amid Russian meddling indictments President Trump said "getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing," before entering the one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.