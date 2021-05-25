Transcript for 'No legitimate reason' for audit: Arizona recorder

The controversial audit of the plays when election has resumed in Arizona's miracle with county. After a ten day break cyber Ninja's the company contacted by Republican lawmakers didn't seem to be on track to finish recounting all. Two point one million ballots by the end of June asked plant. The miracle the county reporter a Republican in charge of the administer of administering the election says it there's no legitimate reason for the audit. I'm a proud Republican. A debate Barry Goldwater means a lot to me and I hope that we can get back to having a healthy Republican Party that recognizes Bolivia American political process it one party is is beating itself up over election that happened seven months ago at this point. And talking about bamboo fibers and balance own informed South Korea. I don't think that's our political process. Former president dramas and calling out Arizona Republicans who haven't publicly supported the audit. Or the lie that the election was stolen from hen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.