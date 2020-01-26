Now Playing: Lev Parnas releases extended audio clip of Trump dinner

Now Playing: Trump’s defense team makes case for just 2 hours

Now Playing: Explosive recording appears to show Donald Trump say about ambassador: ‘Take her out’

Now Playing: Trump's legal team set to begin their argument in the impeachment battle

Now Playing: Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired

Now Playing: Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired

Now Playing: Democrats make final push in impeachment arguments

Now Playing: New audio appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired

Now Playing: House manager Adam Schiff wraps up on Article I in impeachment

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren on impeachment trial of President Trump

Now Playing: Trump becomes 1st president to speak at March for Life rally

Now Playing: Impeachment trial’s political impact on presidential candidates

Now Playing: Tim Robbins weighs in on Trump’s travel ban

Now Playing: Sen. Schumer calls on Republicans to ‘do their duty’

Now Playing: Democrats to wrap up opening statements Friday

Now Playing: Mississippi governor announces prison reform plans

Now Playing: Democrats zero in on Trump’s timeline during impeachment trial

Now Playing: Democrats zeroing in on impeachment showdown

Now Playing: Is Schiff helping to sway the public?