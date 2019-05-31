Transcript for LGBTQ couple suing Trump Admin. over right to be foster parents

But not a story that hasn't been getting a lot of attention it also involves a clash between politics and religion in this country. And it's over the Foster care system specifically which families. I can't adopt from privately run Foster agencies that receive federal funds are Sophie Tatum has RI investigative reporter that has been looking into this and Sophie. An interest in case on the South Carolina and it's drawing attention to all this. Same sex married couple there tried to adopt herb Foster some children through state agency they were denied. And it's all because of the trump administration's new policy tell us about it. So essentially you know bringing while chip and Ian Rodgers married for three years they decided that they wanted to try and be Foster parents they go to this Foster care. Provider miracle health industries and what happens is they say that they were turned away it all comes back to this waiver that the trump administration granted. This Foster care provider essentially. Excluding them from v.s that. Anti discrimination laws or put in place during the Obama administration and so now they're going back and suing the trump administrations saying that path. Quite simply just simply put in prior to the proper administration you couldn't discriminate against couples if you receive federal funds but now. The trump administration is slowly starting to roll that back it seems. Seems like in this case specifically yes but you know we're still kind of rings T what's happened more broadly about an artist. At this place that's that's that's what's happened is we've gotten us religious protection essentially. Even though they are seem federal funds. Turning to real impact on a lot of families are joined now by Bernie Welch and Ian Rodgers from Greenville, South Carolina it's great to see you both think you for coming on you guys. Have filed a lawsuit there with the help of these CLU and others. To challenge this new policy tell us about your experience what was it like how well how are you told. That you wouldn't qualify with this particular agency. I'm we you're we haven't done application online and Weaver. I'm rejected the email. I bet that we wouldn't. Where I'm online with mayor. Their religious sound standards are there. Bare arm I guess it's their doctrine. I honestly I'm and shouldn't shock should use that we are. And their values. Hanging Foster parents of four Y joining part of parents now. Eat it we know we're crossing before we had two daughters who are already eaten so he had a and I there they're not. They he's in my bearing ten examine and our. There are no technical kind of buster. It was never really questioned whether we want it you are not religious matter. When it can break our enemy. And we originally didn't play a story had more stage and we you know we've listening chapters so we went ahead and and a client. A lot of people are surprised. At these various barriers to fostering in in South Carolina and other states in fact. We talked to the state. Department of child intently services they've got 4700. Kids in Foster care in South Carolina they need 15100. New homes. So there is definitely a need. For families like yours to take in some of these kids here's what miracle hill ministries had to say about all of this they gave us a statement. And they basically said that they are unique ability to partner with Christian parents who share their convictions. Has helped them greatly increase the pool of Foster homes they're saddened that miss Rogers in the swatch or unwilling to Foster children if they can't do so. With miracle hill these. I go on the city be honored to work with you if you did share their beliefs in and out hope that you can volunteer in other ways that I guess it does beg the question over and you needn't. Are there are other agencies that you could work with instead wouldn't. You wouldn't it be better for both of you for Dan and for you guys to be with a group and our facility that wanted to work with you. I am then there are other agencies that they referred us to do. And we don't really know what they're standards aren't they are you know. Rules artist artists whose activities not I don't see we went generic good will because you know artists and retired. And literally I'm long. Finally our house in our. Catherine Lang and. And yet meet meet again at. Each yeah. I don't because of the reasons and hasn't an hour and staying on the. I'm still as CE. Sure. Yeah and an end finally before we let you go what is it that you hope comes of this court case in what message do you want our viewers to take away from. From the example that you put forward here. I'm Angela only hope and a broad picture is drummer Max. Being you know then I agencies and in particular agencies that are CB funding problem. Government. Would be not territories they would allow anyone that obviously. Follows all the standards for being air. Mainly it's. Regardless of the year they or your denomination or church order. Or sexual orientation and all of I don't end all answer here that anybody in here and more Brittany our our goal Meehan and this is me Foster parents deal brokered loans. Earlier hurts him. I'm hundred million and cried and traditional. It's well we hope you get there because there certainly are so many kids in your state in all across the country that need good parents and a lot of love brandy Welch and even Rodgers thank you so much. For sharing your story and taken the time book mama for us today. Eaton.

