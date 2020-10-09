Transcript for 'I didn't lie' about COVID-19: Trump

Why did you mark the American people in Washington trust what you have Carol question and the phraseology. And in line. When I sit as we have to become we can't be panicked. I knew that the tapes what it is worth a series of phone calls that we had mostly phone calls. And Bob Woodward is somebody that I respect just from hearing the name for many many years. Now knowing too much about his work not caring about his work but I thought. It would be interesting to talk room floor period of you know goals so we do that. I don't know that could've been I don't even know the book is good or bad. But certainly if he thought that was a bad statement. He would've reported it because he thinks that you don't want to have anybody that. Is going to suffer medically because of some fact. And he didn't report it because he didn't think it was bad nobody thought it was a regular women. And you question the way you phrase that is such a disgrace it's a disgrace to ABC television network it's a disgrace to your employer. And that's the answer you're ready because. I I love U 4747. Peter and beautiful. And he told the American. This was just one of the slope and I'm your. We're doing here is everybody else something else and five times right five times you'll be the expression five times who had flu years who lost a 100000 people. The flu is a very serious problem for this country also. And we've been losing them Scott what kind of a number have we lost over the years with moves into the hundreds of thousands. The last five years it's they're. Here. Even with anti viral. Which foods are very serious blow us up but just show you this is worst moment. Can you the most strenuous blue pin and you announce that it's just like the flu. What I went out and said it was very sad when I went out of said he was very simple. I want to show. Level of confidence and I want to show. Strength as a leader and I want to share that our country is going to be fine one way or the other whether we lose. One person we shouldn't lose any because it shouldn't happen this is China's fault this is nobody spoke but China China should not have allowed it to happen. Whether you have one person a 180000. People. Two and half a three million people could which it could have been very seriously if we didn't make the moves and when you look at the opposition would they said. Well why did he put the van Allen. A doctor of touch he said we saved hundreds of thousands of lives by putting the ban on China and then ultimately putting the ban on Europe there was no life here. What we're doing is relieving and we're leading in a proper way and it frankly somebody else was leading it they wouldn't have closed it. If you look at and then she blessing. You look at Cuomo you look at the blows you know you look at Biden. Months later they said there's no problem they're talking about me. Months later. And before any statement was made you have to remember I put the ban on China so obviously outwardly I said it's a very serious problem. And it's always a serious problem that doesn't mean many jump up and down in the air and start saying people who died people have been done now. Now I'm not gonna do that we're gonna get through this and we're right now I hope really think we're gonna we're rounding the final Tarrant. And a lot of good things are happening with the vaccines and with therapeutics. But there's no light and the way you ask the question is very disgraceful.

