Transcript for Lindsey Graham rolls out new immigration proposal

No matter how a hide the wall will be built. No matter how many drones you have. No mining no matter how many agents she put it the border. They'll keep coming. Because they want to get caught. Warren center buzzing. A horrible journey. We're providing. Incentives to people to send their children. A hiring a smoker. Through hell. To get to this country. And only god knows what they go through. To get here. So this legislation. Is going to deal with the problem that mr. Saunders is about to describe. I do four things. That are required to stop. This humanitarian crisis. And threat to our sovereignty. In the future. He can apply for asylum. From Central America but you have to do so. In an American Consulate here in the C in your home country. We're on try to set up a facility in Mexico. No more solemn claims that the US border it for from Central America. If you're an unaccompanied minor. We're gonna change the law to allow the miner to be sent back to their home country in a safe and secure fashion. As if the matter child was from Mexico or Canada there's a loophole in our law that we're going to close. Instead of having twenty days to process it Stanley with a minor child. We're going to increase it to a hundred days. Says that Stanley can be detained humanely. And going get the claim processed. And not have to release them into the country. We're gonna. Hire 500. New immigration judges. The deal with a 900000. Person asylum back long. To clear the backlog. If will do these four things. In the incentives has created by our walls will cease to exist. This humanitarian. Disaster. Will begin to repair itself. And I'm willing to sit around would Democrats. Find a way to address the underlying problem in Central America. Humbling to put other immigration ideas on the table to marry would this. But when I'm not willing to do is to ignore this problem any longer.

