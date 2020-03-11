Transcript for Long lines in Manhattan as Election Day voting gets underway
AP it's it is 6:16. Am in New York City. What. Dog. And as you can see. It is Election Day in the United States. Line and what is going on what around the block. I came prepared if because that. Is where I am sitting. Until the polls open.
