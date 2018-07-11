Long voter lines in Los Angeles, CA

More
This time-lapse video shows how long lines were in the traditionally Democratic state.
0:13 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Long voter lines in Los Angeles, CA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59021024,"title":"Long voter lines in Los Angeles, CA","duration":"0:13","description":"This time-lapse video shows how long lines were in the traditionally Democratic state.","url":"/Politics/video/long-voter-lines-los-angeles-ca-59021024","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.