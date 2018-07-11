-
Now Playing: Huge Lines Take Over Voting Locations for the South Carolina Primary
-
Now Playing: Trump's effect on the midterm elections
-
Now Playing: Stakes high for Trump in midterm elections
-
Now Playing: DNC Chairman on House win, Senate loss
-
Now Playing: Will Nancy Pelosi become Speaker of the House?
-
Now Playing: Arizona's historic Senate race too close to call
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke concedes: 'I'm as inspired, I'm as hopeful as I've ever been'
-
Now Playing: Long voter lines in Los Angeles, CA
-
Now Playing: Hawley to defeat McCaskill in Missouri: Projection
-
Now Playing: Did each party trend for a tie?
-
Now Playing: Mike Muse shares his analysis on Florida's gov. results
-
Now Playing: What it means for Democrats' control of the House
-
Now Playing: Rashida Tlaib to become the first Muslim-American woman in Congress
-
Now Playing: Andrew Gillum gives concession speech
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway: President is prepared to work across the aisle with Dems
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kevin Cramer said failure to ban late-term abortions inspired him to run
-
Now Playing: How 2018 midterm election results reflect the nation's division
-
Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin expected to win re-election
-
Now Playing: Ron DeSantis to become Florida governor after Andrew Gillum concedes
-
Now Playing: Democrats take control of the House