-
Now Playing: Judge rules children, parents separated at border must be reunited within 30 days
-
Now Playing: US 'most welcoming home for immigrants in human history,' VP Pence says
-
Now Playing: Decision night for voters in 7 states
-
Now Playing: Primary Night: Voters head to the polls
-
Now Playing: Losing politician plays guitar during concession speech
-
Now Playing: Congress to question FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts
-
Now Playing: Trump, Putin to hold summit
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court says forcing public employees to pay union fees violates free speech
-
Now Playing: Trump praises travel ban ruling as 'great victory'
-
Now Playing: Sessions praises 'important' Supreme Court travel ban ruling
-
Now Playing: Partisan divide grows sharper in US, but Bush-Clinton friendship endures
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump's controversial travel ban
-
Now Playing: Senators react to Supreme Court ruling in favor of travel ban
-
Now Playing: Trump amps up feud with Democrat Maxine Waters
-
Now Playing: Trump escalates feud with California Democrat Maxine Waters
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls travel ban ruling 'a great victory' for the country
-
Now Playing: Trump continues to say Harley-Davidson used tariffs as excuse
-
Now Playing: Homeland Security eyeing 2 military bases to house migrants
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of 'Making a Murderer' subject