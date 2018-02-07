Transcript for Man allegedly threatens to chop up GOP Sen. Rand Paul's family with an ax

Well this weekend the Capitol Hill police. Issued an arrest warrant. This bat it threatened to kill me and top I'm handling with an X snow climbing. It's just horrendous that rather deal with things like this and that on top of the net being attacked personally having very serious. Life threatening basically attack my person that being shot at him today here where. It's becoming more and more aware unit that we have these real threats out there I think those treated with enough seriousness that he's been arrested in. I don't know if anybody can really immediately tell whether something's a real better not let we treatable if the seriousness. See what happens. As the situation you just learn about with the guy threatening the violence with an ax and make you wanna step back a little remorse and making it should watch your back. We have 24 hour security now I can't go anywhere without security and yes I'd like any go to church without being worried about someone being there not only the person who tried to kill me in my yard. But also the person shot enemies now dead. It is not no longer a threat then we have new threats and so yes I think all the whole country needs to take a step back. That really look I'd never have cost. People need to not think that our. Political differences happen and Gonzales and yes I'm still very very concerned about the man who attacked me that he can do it again.

