Transcript for Manafort attorney alleges Rick Gates had multiple affairs

I'm Deborah potter Karen Alexandria Virginia outside of home and of course trial and the prosecution's star witness and may fourth longtime business partner Rick gave. Has finished testifying now prosecutors over the course of three days questioned him for about five hours the defense. For about three hours into his testimony. Was explosive he testified up there and act courthouse on the ninth floor. He. He said this was that man a force direction he also revealed man afford sought favors from him. After trump was elected now the defense. They're painting gates is an investor alert as a liar as someone who had a separate secret life with a mistress in London years ago. Funded from that money he stole from man a four they're alleging gates had four extramarital affairs. As one of man a force attorneys said last week in court cases quote willing to say anything to save himself. Cap Nevada is reporting for ABC news.

