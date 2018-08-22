Now Playing: Manafort found guilty on eight counts

Now Playing: Trump calls Manafort trial 'very sad' for country

Now Playing: Awaiting Manafort verdict

Now Playing: The White House agenda

Now Playing: President Trump reacts to Cohen and Manafort news on twitter

Now Playing: Manafort found guilty on 8 counts

Now Playing: Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty

Now Playing: The White House reacts and moves forward

Now Playing: Former Trump campaign chair guilty on 8 counts in tax fraud trial

Now Playing: Impact for Trump in wake of Cohen and Manafort bombshells

Now Playing: Trump's former attorney pleads guilty to illegal campaign contributions

Now Playing: Cohen's attorney says his client has information 'of interest' to Robert Mueller

Now Playing: Republican congressman indicted, allegedly spent campaign money on lavish trips

Now Playing: Michael Cohen pleads guilty, strikes plea deal

Now Playing: Michael Cohen pleads guilty to 8 counts, including campaign finance violations

Now Playing: Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts

Now Playing: Cohen enters plea deal

Now Playing: Trump tells press he feels 'very badly for Paul Manafort'