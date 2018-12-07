Transcript for Manafort says he's being treated like a 'VIP' in jail: Court filing

Prosecutors are detailing how former trump campaign chairman Paul man a force has been living in jail they say matter fort admitted being treated like a VIP. With his own bathroom a personal phone and access to a laptop. But a judge on Wednesday denied manage ports request to remain at that jail in rural Virginia instead he's being moved closer to Washington DC. His trial is set to begin in two weeks he's been charged with money laundering bank fraud and conspiracy.

