Manafort says he's being treated like a 'VIP' in jail: Court filing

More
Paul Manafort may be in jail, but he's getting treated better than other inmates, according to special counsel Robert Mueller's team.
0:27 | 07/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manafort says he's being treated like a 'VIP' in jail: Court filing
Prosecutors are detailing how former trump campaign chairman Paul man a force has been living in jail they say matter fort admitted being treated like a VIP. With his own bathroom a personal phone and access to a laptop. But a judge on Wednesday denied manage ports request to remain at that jail in rural Virginia instead he's being moved closer to Washington DC. His trial is set to begin in two weeks he's been charged with money laundering bank fraud and conspiracy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56543203,"title":"Manafort says he's being treated like a 'VIP' in jail: Court filing","duration":"0:27","description":"Paul Manafort may be in jail, but he's getting treated better than other inmates, according to special counsel Robert Mueller's team.","url":"/Politics/video/manafort-treated-vip-jail-court-filing-56543203","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.