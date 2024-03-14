Manhattan DA asks for delay in Trump case

Prosecutors in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump have asked for a delay in trial, citing newly disclosed evidence. ABC News’ Aaron Katersky has the latest.

March 14, 2024

