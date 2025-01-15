Marco Rubio delivers opening remarks at secretary of state confirmation hearing

Sen. Marco Rubio delivers his opening remarks before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee amid protests at his confirmation hearing for secretary of state.

January 15, 2025

