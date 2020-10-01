Transcript for Marianne Williamson suspending her presidential campaign

There is now one fewer candidate in the democratic field of presidential hopefuls. Marianne Williamson suspended her campaign today. She said she didn't believe she can pick up enough support in the coming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge president trump. Williamson barely registered in the polls and has struggled with fundraising. She recently laid off her entire campaign staff.

