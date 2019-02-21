Mark Harris: 'New election should be called'

North Carolina Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris testified Thursday that he believes there should be a new election.
0:18 | 02/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Mark Harris: 'New election should be called'
Through that testimony and listened to over the past Saturdays. Believe annual action should be call. It's become clear to me that the public's confidence in my district C general election has been under to an extent. That a new election. Mr. chip business.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":61220009,"title":"Mark Harris: 'New election should be called'","duration":"0:18","description":"North Carolina Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris testified Thursday that he believes there should be a new election.","url":"/Politics/video/mark-harris-election-called-61220009","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
