Mark Kelly sworn in as US senator

The former astronaut will be Arizona's second Democratic senator after defeating GOP Sen. Martha McSally by more the 78,000 votes in a special election.
0:55 | 12/02/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Mark Kelly sworn in as US senator
With your right hand raised. Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. They will bear true faith and allegiance to send. You take this obligation freely. Without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion. And that you well and faithfully discharge the duties. Of the office upon which you're about to enter so help you go out. Congratulations.

