Transcript for Mark Kelly sworn in as US senator

With your right hand raised. Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. They will bear true faith and allegiance to send. You take this obligation freely. Without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion. And that you well and faithfully discharge the duties. Of the office upon which you're about to enter so help you go out. Congratulations.

