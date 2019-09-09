Transcript for Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary

Former south chronic governor congressman Mark Sanford is challenging president from for the Republican nomination Sanford and outspoken trump critic acknowledged that he doesn't expect to win but he said he's running because he believes the Republican Party has lost its way. Stanford temporarily separate from politics in 2009 after an action marital affair came to light. He's the third Republican to enter the race against trump meanwhile president compass heading to North Carolina tonight he's holding a campaign rally. In Fayetteville ahead of tomorrow's special election for congress the president is hoping to drum up support for the Republican candidate whose victory was overturned after investigators found evidence of election fraud.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.