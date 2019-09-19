Mark Zuckerberg in DC to talk 'internet regulation'

More
Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is heading to Capitol Hill today for a series of closed-door meetings about "future internet regulation."
0:25 | 09/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg in DC to talk 'internet regulation'
FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in Washington today meeting with lawmakers about Internet regulation those meetings are not public and we don't know exactly. Who Zuckerberg is meeting with or what he is discussing putt FaceBook has been under intense pressure. Over privacy violations and what many critics call anti competitive behavior back in July the Federal Trade Commission find FaceBook a record five billion dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is heading to Capitol Hill today for a series of closed-door meetings about \"future internet regulation.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65726094","title":"Mark Zuckerberg in DC to talk 'internet regulation'","url":"/Politics/video/mark-zuckerberg-dc-talk-internet-regulation-65726094"}