Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg in DC to talk 'internet regulation'

FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in Washington today meeting with lawmakers about Internet regulation those meetings are not public and we don't know exactly. Who Zuckerberg is meeting with or what he is discussing putt FaceBook has been under intense pressure. Over privacy violations and what many critics call anti competitive behavior back in July the Federal Trade Commission find FaceBook a record five billion dollars.

