Transcript for Marquee Midwest races set after historic primary night

Well we turn out to the latest results from the U latest round primary elections in Vermont Christine hall Quist. Became the first transgender candidate to be nominated for governor. The Democrats acknowledge the historic moment says she's focused on improving the economy for every one across that state. Shall faceoff with the incumbent Republican governor Phil Scott and former Minnesota governor Tim Pawlenty has lost his bid to win back his old job. Pawlenty struggled to live down his criticism of candidate trump even though he supported him as president. He lost a Republican nomination by nearly ten points and Jeff Johnson who was backed by the GOP. And also in Minnesota and a congressman Keith Ellison captured the democratic nomination in the race to become the State's attorney general. Ellison is a deputy chairman of the DNC. Who were called little just days ago his campaign was rocked by domestic violence allegations. He's denying an ex girlfriend's claim that he dragged her off the bed while screaming obscenities.

