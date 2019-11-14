Transcript for Former Massachusetts governor joins 2020 race

The democratic presidential primary officially now having a new candidate former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. Entered the race today he's now that eighteenth democratic candidate less than three months to Iowa. He made the announcement in a campaign video earlier this morning then travel up to New Hampshire to file the paperwork to get into that State's primary and that's. Where our correspondent which Johnson is now he just caught up with the ball Patrick where it's great to see you you asked him why he got in. This late in the race what he had to say. What evidence really interesting as you know this potential aids. Could cause a major shake of on the campaign trail governor Duvall Patrick two term governor from Massachusetts now jumping into the race. He said to me that there are a number of reasons but one specific reason why he waited so long to jump in and here's what he told me in our interview. I'm told on ask you about one when you're near opponents here you spoke with senator Elizabeth Warren about your decision to run out of that conversation go well you look we have friends. Nike together and and I think she has run though most disciplined campaign is really. Really impressive I want to be it will be a. A friend on the other end of this no matter what. Did you seek advice from former president Barack Obama I talked to him yes. Not a lot actually in the last years of his organized book. But I did talk to him this week. And I told him I was most of these decisions in the night and made when I called it. That we were going in he's been he's been great. This very late moment to jump and stuff that's when he agency greatly because. And I assume what you do with its a few months until the nominating began was nobody that I mean and I know that you know we have been. Campaigning for you know years and years. They have but from the from the voters' perspective. It's constantly. I'm I would have loved to have gotten in earlier I would've looked intently get really close a year ago. But just around this time a year ago my way it was diagnosed with uterine cancer. And Dan and that that sort of thing that brings everybody's feet right back down to earth. Who's your wife's cancer a big reason line you waited yes. And well in fact it was a reason why we decide not to go. And we celebrated our 35 wedding anniversary in me she's cancer free. And since. At this point really strong and really he did and in the meanwhile I was getting encouragement from. All sorts of quarters. You know lots of friends and acquaintances and I think the most news moving from people like Internet. To take another look. So again targeted very candid they are talking about his wife's cancer diagnosis and why that really delayed its decision but. I DeVon as you know about a year ago he said that he was not going to get into this race he has since changed his mind he has talked to a lot of different people. Who were encouraging him to get in and it's interesting one of the things that we heard from him today. The way they he. Talked about the state of the race right now described it as a sense of the stall gel on one hand and on the other hand a mile away or no way at all I asked him directly. If that was in any way of veiled shot at. Former Vice President Biden and senator Elizabeth Warren to the front runners here you said no. He said this state of the campaign as a white hot he doesn't want to get into this but clearly he believes that he has the lane in this race he said DeVon that he wouldn't be and it if he didn't think he could win. However he's well aware of the challenges ahead as we are ever here in New Hampshire we've been talking to candidates who've been here for. Upwards of a year are shaking hands meeting people participating in the debates. This is one of those early nominating states though where he thinks he can be very competitive governor of a neighboring state in Massachusetts the people here are familiar with him their familiar with his name he also thinks that. He could to a degree push aside Joseph Biden in the state of South Carolina. So this is a candidate who could potentially come in late still run a national campaign but be competitive in those early states Devin. Banks where it. For more in this hours or by political director Rick Klein Rick sixteen major candidates already in this race part of that have her. Adding to that list now if you think there's actually a lane for Deval Patrick why is he getting in now it's a narrow one look there's people around him that that say he's got a message that could penetrate and he is pitching himself as an Obama asked candidate even letting it known that he talked to Barack Obama he's friends of the personal friend since long before. Obama was president. So maybe there's room for that kind of uniting unifying figure who's not candidate going there it's your people out but he throwing herself in the middle of some very divisive of political fights. A positioning himself against Elizabeth Warren just a Medicare for all in his first couple hours. And he's gonna have to res evil lot of money really fast become relevant is a debate next week he's not gonna be at another debate December these almost certainly not gonna qualify for. How do you. Elbow your way into this very crowded field with so many candidates about their forty year now trying to do it's not an easy and what argument is he making mean he's in his message today sort of stuck to broad seeing ounce at a very familiar but who is he actually trying to appeal to what's his base. It's about centrists and it's about pragmatic Democrats who want to win a lot of it is maybe people that are supporting Biden or mayor people Asia is at this moment. I'm very skeptical of the Warren Sanders progressive wing and I'm concerned frankly than any of them would lose Deval Patrick is the maybe not a centrist as governor but is considered a centrist and today's party the parties moved so far that brought Obama. Would be a center right candidate in today's field and I think he sees himself as an heir to that legacy and and again I I I think he pieces of self as as Obama ask. In the sense that Obama was able to do something that wasn't purely ideological it was more about. A unifying message I'll tell you he's one of the most talented political communicators I've ever covered politics he gives an incredible speech he's got a truly inspiring life story. A rags to it's it's it's a riches type of type of argument that he can make about his own empowerment. It's very compelling stuff. But it may even better made a year ago when the salt. Again right it's he is very charismatic for what's his platform how is he gonna get out there when he's not on the debate stage she doesn't have the money to run ads just yet and history has not looked favorably on candidates acute in this late in the race in fact we haven't been able to find any candidate it's gotten in this late in of. I'm Marion actually pull that off the announces that Scott is latest its it has in recent examples include. Wes Clark Fred Thompson Rick Perry all of them had issues just gathering. Basically what went Wes Clark he was quoted recently saying we knew we were trying to fly a Jumbo jet at the same time we're building it. And once your in the air and you have to be out where in less than ninety is that you this is not a time to it to start doing staff hires they've already missed the ballot in a couple of Super Tuesday states they're in danger of missing the ballot and in Michigan as well. Didn't this all has happened so quickly I and a lot of his top Timorese are on top is a skeptic but Leno he's defied the odds before a select as Alia. Let's see we can do kick her off New Hampshire reclined thanks so much thank you don't. That's bringing Clare Clare Malone now from 538 joins us from from new Yorker believe Claire great to see you. That you have tracked these guys from the start Claire all these candidates with the fall Patrick getting in. It would seem that. I think that's that's they're something to that the new judges is billing for. Basically Joseph Biden's voter by saying listen I'm moderate I'm also younger than Joseph Biden. I was up a New Hampshire this weekend and that's the argument he's making there he's doing very well in Iowa but both Iowa and New Hampshire are very white states. And where someone like Pete but a judge could be. Threatened by some elect Deval Patrick is but a judge has a very white's college educated base he doesn't have much traction with voters of color. Until I think his campaign is probably. A little bit worried about Deval Patrick stealing some assists thunder in say a place like New Hampshire when those important early states. But it but you know to what Rick said it is really hard. For devolved Deval Patrick to be getting in this late be missed seeing some of these Super Tuesday states that have a lot of black. Boats in them but yes I think both Biden and that a judge are probably. Looking a little bit askance at at Deval Patrick coming in a potentially stealing some of those moderate voters. He does Havel a lot to catch up bond though it just looking at the poll numbers which Joseph Biden now has made a regular practice of referring to. When questioned about Mike Bloomberg Deval Patrick but take a look at people images is new poll numbers out of Iowa this just coming out a couple days ago. From our friends at Monmouth University. You know one snapshot of Iowa at this point to take it with a grain of salt but it does put -- judge. Right on top or at least tie aid with Biden in Warren what do climb Clare meet soon to. That Patrick is getting in potentially crowding booted judges lane right is he's having a moment in this campaign. Yeah I mean Goodrich has been he got into the race officially in April but you could say he's been running since 2017 when he tried to become a DNC chair. I mean you know again. The hitch has been in those two early states Iowa New Hampshire a lot of it is just old school real retail politicking. Putting your face in front of the local state senator or a local high school gym and I think the fact that they need to do so young. Is kind of to his advantage when I was on the bus this past weekend he was doing four events a day talking to media for an hour on the bus in between. There is sick the certainly something to be said for. The youth and newness a bid to judge so yes Deval Patrick is is coming in that sort of an interesting moment. Will see if he can stop of the moment in the but it did have I don't necessarily think I see that the kudos you know it's a kind of unpredictable. When he twenty ray it's like. It's a dramatic and fluid race for sure and of course is that debate next Wednesday in Atlanta we will be there as well 538 and the entire team. I covered declare rely on things so much a terrific piece up right now from Claire at 538 dot com taking a look at the -- judge moment a deep dive. Worth your time today if you have it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.