Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential campaign

More
The former Democratic candidate for president made the announcement to supporters in South Bend, Indiana.
20:50 | 03/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential campaign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"20:50","description":"The former Democratic candidate for president made the announcement to supporters in South Bend, Indiana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69326819","title":"Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential campaign","url":"/Politics/video/mayor-pete-buttigieg-suspends-presidential-campaign-69326819"}