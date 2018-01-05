-
Now Playing: Trump presents teaching award to educator of teen refugees
-
Now Playing: White House lawyer Ty Cobb says Mueller didn't leak questions
-
Now Playing: Special counsel told Trump's team he could be subpoenaed
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump doctor says the president dictated note on his own health
-
Now Playing: Will Mueller subpoena Trump?
-
Now Playing: Trump makes first visit to State to swear-in Pompeo
-
Now Playing: EPA whistleblower says he was told Pruitt wants him fired
-
Now Playing: White House responds to Trump's doctor's raid claim
-
Now Playing: Former Trump doctor: President's files were raided
-
Now Playing: Mueller says he could subpoena the president
-
Now Playing: White House says records were taken from doctor's office
-
Now Playing: Trump: Published list of special counsel questions for him a 'disgraceful' leak
-
Now Playing: White House defends taking records from Trump's former doc
-
Now Playing: Sanders talks about Trump's meeting with Southwest crew and passenger survivors
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with crew, passengers of Southwest Fight 1380
-
Now Playing: Trump calls special counsel questions leak 'disgraceful'
-
Now Playing: White House blames Iran nuclear statement mistake on 'clerical error'
-
Now Playing: Mike Pompeo delivers 1st speech to State Department
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller's questions for Trump released
-
Now Playing: McCain reveals this is last term in new memoir, criticizes Trump