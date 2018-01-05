Transcript for McCain reveals this is last term in new memoir, criticizes Trump

And Senator John McCain is apparently serving his last term that's what he wrote in his upcoming book he also writes about the president's saying the appearance of toughness or reality show. Facsimile of toughness seems to matter more than any of our values. McCain is in Arizona recovering from the side effects of brain cancer treatment. Before leaving the senate he writes I would like to see us recover our sense that we are more alike than different. McCain's book the relentless waved it out in three weeks.

