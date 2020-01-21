Transcript for McConnell delivers opening impeachment statement

This is an ABC news special reports the impeachment trial of president Donald Trump. Now reported George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we're coming on the air right now for the first full day of the impeachment trial of president trump there you see the senate chaplain Barry black history. I mean the opening prayer for the senate today. We have. Lord. As artist errors. Prepare took. 42 birdies impeachment. Trial. We declare. That you. All alone. Are our hope. We parade. In your mighty name. Parliament. Senate chaplain Barry black. They play until users who weren't for government. We'll. Now expect the senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell come to the floor and lay out his plans for how this trial is going to go. His plans for the rules for this trial look at a set up a day long fight. Today in the senate over the rules Democrats. Already calling those rules and national disgrace thing it's not a fair trial we'll see the McConnell senator McConnell lay out his plans he says it largely conforms. To the same rules that govern the Clinton senate trial. 21 years ago Democrats say they are significant. Differences so we're going to be following that. Today there is the senate trial's not actually in session right now he goes into session formally at 1 o'clock when Chief Justice orderly Roberts will preside. I'm senator McConnell the United States senate. Cross one of the greatest thresholds. That exists in our system of government. We began just a third presidential impeachment trial in American history. This is a unique responsibility. Which the framers of our constitution knew that the senate. And all Minnesota's. Could handle. Our founders trusted the senator Robb above short term French and factionalism. They trusted the senate to soberly consider what is actually been proven. And which outcome does served the nation. That's a pretty bar Mr. President. And you might say that later today. This body will take our entrance who drowned. Today we will consider and and organizing resolution. That will structure the first phase. Of the trial. This initials. Will offer an early signal to our country. Come to shut up and still serve. Our founding purpose. Can we still put fairness. Even handed. And historical precedent. Ahead of the partisan passion. Founded. Today's vote will come kinds announcers. The organizing resolution will put forward already have the support. Of a majority of his son. That's because it sets up a structure that is fair. Even handed. And track closely. With past presidents. There were established. Unanimous. After pretrial business the resolution which doubles as the fourth and that need to happen neck. First the senate will hear opening presentation. From the house monitors. Schuck on. We will hear from the president's council. Third World sooners will be able to six further information about posing written questions. To either side. Through the Chief Justice. And fourth. Put all that information and I am the senate will consider whether we feel any additional evidence. Or witness. Witnesses are necessary. To evaluate whether the house okay if it has cleared or failed to clear. Dahab are of overcoming the presumption of innocence. And on doing. A democratic election. This centage fair process will draw sharp contrast with the unfair and precedent breaking into our that was carried on. By the House of Representatives. The house broke with precedent by denying members of the Republican minority Shia and writes that Democrats should receive when they were in the minority. Back in 1998. Here in the senate every single Sutter will have exactly the same rights and exactly the same ability. To ask questions. The house broke was furnished by cutting president trumps council out of there in part. To an unprecedented they're very. You're in the senate the president's lawyers will Pollard receive a level playing field. With the house Democrats. And most probably be able to present the president's Kurdish. Finally. Some fairness. All every point are straightforward resolution we'll bring the clarity and fairness. That everyone deserved the president of the United States. The House of Representatives. The American people. This. Tuesday affair road and out. For our trial. We did it in place before we can move forward. So senate should prepare to remain in session today until we complete this resolution. And an opt. This basic four part trucker allowed for the first ups of the Clinton impeachment trial and 99 and point one years ago 100 senators agreed unanimously that this road map with the right way if to begin to draw. All a hundred senators agreed the proper time to consider the question. A potential witnesses. Was after. After opening arguments. And senators question. Now some outside voices have been urging the senator Brighton Preston on this question. Plow horses. Including the leadership of the house majority. Colluded with senate Democrats and tried to force the senate to pre commit ourselves. To seek specific witnesses. And documents before senators. Had even heard opening arguments. Or even ask questions. They use our potential witnesses Mr. President on the house managers themselves. Themselves declined to hear from. Whom the house. Itself. Declined to pursued through the legal system. During its own and gore. The house he not facing any deadline. There were free to run whatever investigation. They wanted to run. If they wanted witnesses. Who would trigger legal battles over presidential privilege. They could've had those thoughts. But the chairman of the house intelligence committee of the term of the option to assure committed. Decided not to. They decided their inquiry was finished and mood right. The house chose not to pursue the same witnesses they apparently would now like. Would now like the senate Dupree command but. To pursue our show. And dobbins Clinton for weeks. Nobody. Nobody. Will dictate senate procedure to not state senators. A majority of us are committed to upholding the unanimous bipartisan and Clinton president. Against outside influences from first but to the proper timing. Of these mid trial questions. And so. If any amendments are brought forward the Porsche premature decisions. On minute drop question. Powell moved to table such amendments. And protect our Bob partisan press and it was senator moved to amend the resolution order or subpoena specific witnesses or documents. Powell moved to table such motions because the senate will decide those questions later in the trial. Just like we did. Buck and I gained nine and dumbest president today mayor authors they curious. Situation. We make your house managers themselves agitate for such amendments. We may hear it came a manager led by the house intelligence and Judiciary Committee chairman argued. That the senate must recommit ourselves. To re opened the very investigation. They themselves oversaw and voluntarily shut down. It would be curious trigger these two house chairman argue. That the senate must recommit ourselves to supplement and there are on the evidentiary. Records. Two and four cents opinion and if they refused to enforce. To supplement a net cash that they themselves have recently described as overwhelming. Overwhelming. And beyond. Any reasonable doubt. So Mr. President vision mid trial questions could potentially take us even deeper and even more complex constitutional waters. For example many senators including many have serious concerns about blur blur and a traditional role between the house and the set up. Within an impeachment process. The constitution divides the garden featuring the power to trot to first belongs solely to the off. And with a power to impeach comes a responsibility. To end up together. The senator Graham to pick up in Carroll now houses and adequate investigation. Was set a new president. That couldn't shut about frequent. And hasty impeachment charm future house majority. It could dramatically change the separation of powers between the house and the shouted at the senator agrees we will conduct both the investigation. And the trop. Of an impeachment. What's more. Some other proposed new witnesses included executive branch officials. Whose communications with the president I'm with the other executive branch officials. Lives are very core of the president's constitutional. Privilege. Pursuing those witnesses could end up probably delay the senate trial and draw our body into a protracted. And column plus legal fight. All were presidential privilege. Such litigation could potentially have permanent repercussions. For the separation of powers. And the institution of the presidency. That senators would need to consider. Very very. Careful it. So much for. The senate is not about to rush and division weighty questions without discussion. And without deliberation. Without even hearing opening arguments first. There were good reason to hundred out of a hundred. Owners are agreed to decades ago to cross those bridges when we came to them. That is what we'll do this. As well. Fair is fair. The process was good enough for President Clinton and basic fairness dictates it ought to be good enough for this president. Has well. So. The odds are on the senate. The country is watching to see if we could rise to the occasion. Point one years ago 100 senators including a number of us who sit in a Trevor today did just that. The body approved a fair. Common sense process. To god the beginning. Over presidential impeachment trial. I'm. Today two decades later this will retake that entrance exam. The basic structure we're proposing is just as an eminently fair and evenhanded. As it was knocked down. The question is whether senators are themselves ready to be as fire. And even hand. Percent of my despite and a torn wonders ago. We said the presence of either party deserve basic justice. And a fair process. A challenge and political moment like today does not make such statements. Plus necessary. But all the more necessary of job. Trial is set of my college across the aisle there is no reason. While the vote on this resolution all could be remotely as part of there's no reason other than base partisanship to say this particular president deserved it radically different rule book. Brown what was good enough for a past president Bob your own party. Trial would urge every shuttle senators' report are fair resolution. I urge everyone to vote to uphold the Senate's unanimous bipartisan process. Of a fair. Profit. Here's senator Mitch McConnell Republican leader making the case. For his resolution saying fair is fair he says it tracks what happened 21 years ago during the Clinton trolley should expect the Democrats. Led by senator Schumer to contest that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.