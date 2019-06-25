Transcript for McConnell to meet with 9/11 first responders

Happening today 9/11 first responders are set to travel to DC to meet with senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. The goal is to renew the September 11 victim compensation fund. This will be the first meeting between senator McConnell and first responders since comedian Jon Stewart blasted lawmakers over the issue Stewart made an emotional plea to congress earlier this month to make the fund permanent. As time ticks down. And is now starting to run out McConnell as denied moving slowly on the issue.

