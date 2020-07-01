McConnell wants ‘quick and sham trial’: Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday challenged four Senate Republicans to join Democrats in calling for witnesses at President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.
2:15 | 01/07/20

Transcript for McConnell wants 'quick and sham trial': Schumer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

