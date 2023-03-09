McConnell suffers concussion in fall at Washington hotel

ABC News’ Rachel Scott reports on the condition of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who suffered a concussion in a fall at a Washington hotel on Wednesday night

March 9, 2023

