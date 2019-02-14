McConnell: Trump will sign border bill, declare national emergency

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump has told him he will sign the bill and declare a national emergency.
02/14/19

Transcript for McConnell: Trump will sign border bill, declare national emergency
I've just had opportunities Vic president problem and the I would say it all my colleagues indicated he's prepared signed the bill. He will also be issued a national emergency declaration at the same time. And I've indicated to him that I'm going to prepare go to support. The national emergency declaration.

{"id":61082604,"title":"McConnell: Trump will sign border bill, declare national emergency","duration":"0:19","description":"Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump has told him he will sign the bill and declare a national emergency.","url":"/Politics/video/mcconnell-trump-sign-border-bill-declare-national-emergency-61082604","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
