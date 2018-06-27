McConnell: Senate will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor 'this fall'

More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the chamber will vote this fall to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.
2:25 | 06/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for McConnell: Senate will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor 'this fall'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56210316,"title":"McConnell: Senate will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor 'this fall'","duration":"2:25","description":"Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the chamber will vote this fall to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.","url":"/Politics/video/mcconnell-vote-confirm-justice-kennedys-successor-fall-56210316","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.