-
Now Playing: McConnell: Senate will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor 'this fall'
-
Now Playing: Trump says search for next Supreme Court justice to begin immediately
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court says forcing public employees to pay union fees violates free speech
-
Now Playing: Late night hosts mock Trump
-
Now Playing: Protesters confront Mitch McConnell, Elaine Chao
-
Now Playing: NY primary upset a signal to Democrats?
-
Now Playing: Trump, Putin to hold summit
-
Now Playing: Congress to question FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts
-
Now Playing: 28-year-old Democrat upsets powerful congressman
-
Now Playing: US 'most welcoming home for immigrants in human history,' VP Pence says
-
Now Playing: 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scores historic win over Joe Crowley
-
Now Playing: Judge rules children, parents separated at border must be reunited within 30 days
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here': Running of the interns
-
Now Playing: Primary Night: Voters head to the polls
-
Now Playing: Decision night for voters in 7 states
-
Now Playing: US Supreme Court upholds Trump's travel ban in 5-4 ruling
-
Now Playing: Sessions praises 'important' Supreme Court travel ban ruling
-
Now Playing: Widow accepts Medal of Honor for WWII veteran
-
Now Playing: Trump praises travel ban ruling as 'great victory'