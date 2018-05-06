Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event

Melania Trump sat in the front row at Monday's Gold Star Families for Peace reception at the White House, taking the time to shake hands with families.
0:40 | 06/05/18

Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event
