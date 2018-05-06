Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event More Melania Trump sat in the front row at Monday's Gold Star Families for Peace reception at the White House, taking the time to shake hands with families. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event

Now Playing: WH gives false statements on Trump Tower meeting

Now Playing: Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself

Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

Now Playing: White House press secretary briefs press on North Korea summit, Mueller memo

Now Playing: Senator gets police called on him during attempt to visit immigrant children's center

Now Playing: Trump says he has the 'absolute right' to pardon himself

Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with baker who refused to make wedding cake for gay couple

Now Playing: Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself

Now Playing: Trump has power to pardon himself: Giuliani

Now Playing: Giuliani claims Trump cannot be indicted

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Could Trump pardon himself?

Now Playing: More information has leaked from the 20-page memo written by Trump's legal team

Now Playing: Jonathan Karl: Trump may be 'uniquely positioned to get a deal with North Korea'

Now Playing: Chris Christie: 'If the president were to pardon himself, he would get impeached'

Now Playing: Giuliani: Mueller has 'high bar' to justify presidential subpoena

Now Playing: Letter to Mueller from Trump lawyers says president cannot be guilty of obstruction

Now Playing: A secret memo written by President Trump's legal team has been leaked

Now Playing: Trump receives letter from Kim Jong Un, says summit is back on

Now Playing: Trump announces summit with North Korea is back on Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55655527,"title":"Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event","duration":"0:40","description":"Melania Trump sat in the front row at Monday's Gold Star Families for Peace reception at the White House, taking the time to shake hands with families.","url":"/Politics/video/melania-trump-makes-appearance-surgery-white-house-event-55655527","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}