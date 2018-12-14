Melania Trump makes Christmas visit to children's hospital after taking on critics

The first lady visited the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., continuing a tradition followed by every first lady since Bess Truman more than 60 years ago, according to the White House.
1:31 | 12/14/18

