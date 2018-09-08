Transcript for Melania Trump's parents granted full US citizenship

Citizens it was just awarded. To victim of Mario. Travails have wonderful Jeremy like most have. Millions have. If you get citizenship in waiting the reclusive period of time. The application process needed to be it was no different than anybody else's other than security arrangements the facility today. I've had the privilege of coming through this building for more than thirty years. Working with some of the finest families and individuals my father was jungle and in some regression wonder what could have done that Nixon administration in this building. And this golden experiment these doors that are in American government intends to open to beautiful people as they have today Dave we appreciate their privacy. We just thank everybody for their attention to this very important dialogue and we're having an immigration. This is an example of Victorian right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.