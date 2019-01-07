-
Now Playing: 'Open borders is just a right-wing talking point. It always has been': Julian Castro
-
Now Playing: Over 300 children still detained at detention facility in Texas
-
Now Playing: Members of Congressional Hispanic Caucus and House Democrats visit detention center
-
Now Playing: President Trump, Kim Jong Un hold surprise meeting at DMZ
-
Now Playing: Rep. Madeleine Dean on the 'very troubling' situation at the border
-
Now Playing: Buttigieg campaign rakes in millions in Q2
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong protestors clash with police
-
Now Playing: Trump becomes 1st sitting president to step into North Korea
-
Now Playing: Trump becomes 1st sitting president to visit North Korea
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr. shared a tweet questioning Kamala Harris' racial identity
-
Now Playing: 'With no hospital, no E.R., you do the best you can' in rural TN: Doctor
-
Now Playing: Could going too far left on health care hurt Democrats in 2020?: Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'Talking is good, but talk is also cheap': Donna Brazile on Trump, Kim meeting
-
Now Playing: 'Many people will not be able to afford' a public option: Sen. Bernie Sanders
-
Now Playing: 2020 candidates defend Kamala Harris from attacks on her background
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates continue to create momentum after first round of debates
-
Now Playing: Biden addresses busing record after debate confrontation with Harris
-
Now Playing: Russia's president invites Trump to Moscow before US election
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden defends record on civil rights after debate fallout