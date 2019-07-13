Mesa mayor reacts to Trump's ICE raids

More
Mesa, Arizona Mayor John Giles describes how he says his community will be impacted by Trump's ICE raids.
6:10 | 07/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mesa mayor reacts to Trump's ICE raids

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:10","description":"Mesa, Arizona Mayor John Giles describes how he says his community will be impacted by Trump's ICE raids.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64305195","title":"Mesa mayor reacts to Trump's ICE raids","url":"/Politics/video/mesa-mayor-reacts-trumps-ice-raids-64305195"}