Now Playing: Black teen allegedly killed for playing rap music

Now Playing: US-Mexico border crossing concerns

Now Playing: Gearing up for Barry

Now Playing: House votes to make 9/11 victim compensation fund permanent

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Barry to drop several inches of rain; Trump confirms ICE raids

Now Playing: Meet Sarah McBride: the transgender activist running for the Delaware State Senate

Now Playing: New Orleans in state of emergency as Tropical Storm Barry nearing Louisiana

Now Playing: Mesa mayor reacts to Trump's ICE raids

Now Playing: 2020 candidates Steyer and Inslee talk presidential plans

Now Playing: Video shows suspected gas explosion at fast-food restaurant

Now Playing: Slow-speed chase on live TV ends in parking lot at Venice Beach

Now Playing: 3 sets of twins born to firefighting team who battled Carr blaze

Now Playing: Dramatic body camera video shows officer helping family with choking baby

Now Playing: 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles residents awake near Seattle

Now Playing: ICE to target 2,000 migrants on immediate deportation lists in raids

Now Playing: R&B singer R. Kelly arrested on 2 separate federal indictments

Now Playing: Labor secretary resigns amid outrage over Jeffery Epstein case

Now Playing: Conditions deteriorating quickly as storm bears down on Gulf